DiscovEx Resources Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

May 24, 2024 — 02:07 am EDT

DiscovEx Resources Limited (AU:DCX) has released an update.

DiscovEx Resources Limited announced successful outcomes for all proposed resolutions at its General Meeting, including changes to the company’s nature and scale of activities, share issues to Latitude shareholders, issuing of shares under the public offer, director participation in the public offer, and the consolidation of capital. The resolutions were passed with an overwhelming majority of votes, signaling strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic decisions.

