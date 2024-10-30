News & Insights

Stocks

DiscovEx Resources Reports Quarterly Cash Flow Decrease

October 30, 2024 — 05:52 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

DiscovEx Resources Limited (AU:LAT) has released an update.

DiscovEx Resources Limited has reported a cash decrease in its latest quarterly report, with notable cash outflows in exploration, evaluation, and corporate costs. The company faced a net cash reduction from both its operating and financing activities, despite minor income from interest and government incentives. Investors should watch how this cash flow situation might impact future exploration and potential returns.

For further insights into AU:LAT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.