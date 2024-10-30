DiscovEx Resources Reports Quarterly Cash Flow Decrease

DiscovEx Resources Limited (AU:LAT) has released an update.

DiscovEx Resources Limited has reported a cash decrease in its latest quarterly report, with notable cash outflows in exploration, evaluation, and corporate costs. The company faced a net cash reduction from both its operating and financing activities, despite minor income from interest and government incentives. Investors should watch how this cash flow situation might impact future exploration and potential returns.

