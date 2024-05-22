DiscovEx Resources Outlines Updated Growth Strategy

DiscovEx Resources Limited (AU:DCX) has released an update.

DiscovEx Resources Limited, soon to be renamed Latitude 66 Limited, has issued a Supplementary Prospectus to be read alongside its previous prospectus, detailing an updated diversified growth strategy and the issuance of shares for the acquisition of Latitude 66. The update includes changes to the company’s development strategy at the KSB Project, ongoing strategic project management, and the distribution of ownership post-acquisition, with existing Latitude Shareholders owning approximately 79.10% of the new entity. The company assures that these updates do not materially impact investors’ positions.

