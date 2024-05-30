News & Insights

DiscovEx Resources Completes Capital Consolidation

May 30, 2024 — 03:59 am EDT

DiscovEx Resources Limited (AU:DCX) has released an update.

DiscovEx Resources Limited has completed a capital consolidation affecting its ordinary shares and options, as detailed in their latest announcement. The reorganization includes securities with various expiry dates and exercise prices. This strategic financial move is expected to streamline the company’s capital structure for future growth.

