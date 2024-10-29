DiscovEx Resources AGM to Shape Future Strategy

DiscovEx Resources Limited (AU:LAT) has released an update.

DiscovEx Resources Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 29, 2024, where shareholders will vote on key resolutions including the adoption of the remuneration report, the re-election of Director Toby Wellman, and an additional 10% placement capacity for equity securities. The outcome of these resolutions could significantly impact the company’s strategic direction and shareholder value. Investors are encouraged to review the agenda and participate actively to influence decisions that may shape the company’s future.

