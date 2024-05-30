DiscovEx Director’s Holdings Unchanged Post-Consolidation

DiscovEx Resources Limited (AU:DCX) has released an update.

In a recent update from DiscovEx Resources Limited, Director Toby Wellman has reported no change in the number of securities owned, following a share consolidation approved at the General Meeting on the 24th of May, 2024. Wellman remains a beneficiary of the Serpentine Investment Trust, with an adjusted holding of 365,715 ordinary shares and 150,000 unlisted options post-consolidation. The notice confirms that there have been no acquisitions or disposals of securities and that no interests in contracts have changed.

