DiscovEx Director’s Holdings Adjust Post-Consolidation

DiscovEx Resources Limited has reported a change in the interest of Director Heath Hellewell following a consolidation of shares approved at the company’s General Meeting on May 24, 2024. No securities were acquired or disposed of during the process, resulting in Hellewell’s revised holding of significantly fewer but proportionally equivalent shares and options in the company.

