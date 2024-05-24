News & Insights

DiscovEx Announces Major Gold-Cobalt Project Acquisition

May 24, 2024 — 02:07 am EDT

DiscovEx Resources Limited (AU:DCX) has released an update.

DiscovEx Resources Limited has announced a significant acquisition of gold-cobalt development projects, aiming to expand its portfolio and exploration potential. The company cautions that the presentation contains forward-looking statements and should not be solely relied upon for investment decisions. Full details and implications of the acquisition can be found in the company’s detailed ASX releases.

