Discovery's (NASDAQ:DISC.A) earnings trajectory could turn positive as the stock jumps 28% this past week

This week we saw the Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISC.A) share price climb by 28%. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been less than pleasing. After all, the share price is down 13% in the last year, significantly under-performing the market.

The recent uptick of 28% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a lot at historical fundamentals.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unfortunately Discovery reported an EPS drop of 7.3% for the last year. The share price decline of 13% is actually more than the EPS drop. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, a year ago.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:DISC.A Earnings Per Share Growth January 9th 2022

Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Discovery had a tough year, with a total loss of 13%, against a market gain of about 15%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 1.9%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Discovery better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Discovery has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

We will like Discovery better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

