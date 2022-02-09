Markets
Discovery-WarnerMedia deal clears U.S. antitrust review

Dawn Chmielewski Reuters
Media company Discovery Inc's plan to acquire venerable film and TV studio WarnerMedia has passed the U.S. Department of Justice's antitrust review, clearing another hurdle toward closing, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Media company Discovery Inc's DISCA.O plan to acquire venerable film and TV studio WarnerMedia has passed the U.S. Department of Justice's antitrust review, clearing another hurdle toward closing, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The $43 million deal, which was announced last May, received unconditional antitrust clearance from the European Commission in December. WarnerMedia parent AT&T Corp T.N has also received a letter from the Internal Revenue Service approving the merger's tax-free status, another key requirement for the closing.

The deal now awaits approval by Discovery's shareholders. It already has the support of investors John Malone and the Newhouse family.

