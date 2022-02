Feb 9 (Reuters) - The Discovery Inc.'s plans to merge with Warner Media has cleared the U.S. Department of Justice's antitrust review, clearing another hurdle toward closing, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski)

