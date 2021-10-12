Discovery To Launch Discovery+ In Canada Next Tuesday - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Discovery, Inc. (DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) announced Tuesday that discovery+, the definitive streaming home of non-fiction, real life content, will launch in Canada on Tuesday, October 19.

The launch marks the first time Canadian viewers will have access to the most comprehensive collection of real life programming available anywhere.

discovery+ brings viewers more than 200 exclusive, original series across fan-favorite, real life genres, including True Crime, Home, Relationships, Food, Paranormal and Nature.

At launch, discovery+ will be available on most of the platforms and devices in Canada. The platforms include Amazon Fire TV streaming devices and Fire TV Smart TVs; iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV HD & Apple TV 4K;Google devices and platforms including Android phones and tablets, Google TV and other Android TV OS devices, and Google Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft Store on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S devices; The Roku platform and Samsung Smart TVs of 2017 and newer.

discovery+ is available starting at C$4.99 per month, with an ad-free version available for C$6.99 per month. Each account will include up to five user profiles and four concurrent streams, among the most offered in the streaming video category.

Discovery enters the Canadian market with an integrated marketing partnership with Corus Entertainment Inc. The streaming service launches in Canada with partners including The Trade Desk, MediaMath, Adobe, Magnite and Freewheel.

