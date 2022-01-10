Discovery To Join FOX, NBCUniversal, ViacomCBS As Minority Owner In OpenAP - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Advanced advertising company OpenAP and Discovery, Inc. (DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) announced Monday that Discovery will become a minority owner of OpenAP to join FOX, NBCUniversal and ViacomCBS in the joint venture.

The investment signals an expansion of Discovery's existing relationship with OpenAP, having integrated with the central TV identity spine, OpenID, in April 2021 and more recently partnering with OpenAP on the launch of XPm, the TV publisher backed cross-platform measurement framework.

The commitment to OpenAP furthers Discovery's strategy of building a technical framework that enables cross-platform audience-based buying and creating collaborative support for alternative currency standards

For OpenAP, the investment will help further its ability to grow the overall market for audience-based advertising and expand the breadth and scale of its services across cross-platform identity, measurement and planning.

Discovery will join OpenAP's Board of Directors with Jon Steinlauf, Chief U.S. Advertising Sales Officer, and Jim Keller, Executive Vice President, Digital Ad Sales and Advanced Advertising, both representing the company.

Discovery will be able to contribute to OpenAP's corporate strategy and product roadmap, while gaining further operational and technical efficiencies by activating audiences centrally through OpenAP.

