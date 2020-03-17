Discovery Stock Might Be Oversold. Why Postponing the Olympics Isn't as Scary as It Seems.

Discovery stock has fallen harder than the broader market as investors have worried that the Olympics could be postponed.

Shares in media giant Discovery have tumbled nearly 37% over the past two months, a deeper loss than the S&P 500’s 26% drop, as investors have worried this summer’s Tokyo Olympics could be postponed.

Imperial Capital analyst David Miller says the selloff is a “wholesale overreaction” and that the company could actually see a boost in third-quarter earnings and cash flow, if the Olympic Games are indeed delayed.

In a Tuesday research note, he maintained an Outperform rating for Discovery stock. He lowered his target for the stock price to $32 from $34, but raised his forecast for third-quarter earnings to 68 cents a share from 46 cents.

In afternoon trading, the stock was 3% higher at around $21. The broader market was rising as well.

Discovery (ticker: DISCA) has purchased the European TV rights to the Olympics from 2018 through 2024, a move that worked out well during the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. According to the company, about 58% of the population in the top 10 European markets watched the contests on Discovery’s own channels like Eurosport, as well as via its broadcast partners across the continent. At the same time, 76 million users enjoyed the games online, on social media and through the integrated Eurosport app.

Discovery is due to carry the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, scheduled to be held from late July to early August. But the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 19,000 people around the globe and killed more than 7,500 since late January, has made it uncertain when the games will be held.

Many sports events—including England’s football Premier League, America’s NBA basketball season and the Augusta Masters golf tournament—have been canceled or postponed indefinitely. Many people have called for postponing the Olympics as well, though Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has pledged Japan would host the games as planned.

While a postponed Tokyo Olympics seems to be a “psychological negative” for Discovery, it might not be as scary as it seems. The company generates revenue on the Olympics mainly from sublicensing to local broadcasters, advertising, and through self-distribution such as on-demand plays, wrote Miller in the note.

Should the games be postponed, the company would see a sizable decrease in advertising revenue. But since it also wouldn’t have to pay any rights fees to the International Olympic Committee, earnings in the third quarter would actually see a boost of as much as $200 million, according to Miller’s estimate.

Discovery has invested in two broadcast operations centers in Tokyo and London, but management said during the latest earnings call that those projects are under insurance coverage. If the Olympics is postponed and those centers cannot be put into use, Miller speculates, any insurance payment would appear as a one-time gain on Discovery’s books, further lifting net income.

