Discovery Silver (DSVSF) Price Target Increased by 23.99% to 9.05

The average one-year price target for Discovery Silver (OTCPK:DSVSF) has been revised to $9.05 / share. This is an increase of 23.99% from the prior estimate of $7.30 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.97 to a high of $11.48 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,211.97% from the latest reported closing price of $0.69 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Discovery Silver. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 21.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DSVSF is 0.57%, an increase of 17.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 55.88% to 36,888K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Amplify ETF Trust - Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 9,605K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company.

SIL - Global X Silver Miners ETF holds 8,877K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,326K shares , representing an increase of 17.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSVSF by 6.50% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Gold Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 6,013K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 5,617K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company.

GLDAX - GABELLI GOLD FUND INC holds 1,850K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,250K shares , representing an increase of 32.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSVSF by 93.68% over the last quarter.

