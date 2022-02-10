US Markets
Discovery sets special shareholder meeting for March 11 to consider WarnerMedia deal -filing

Dawn Chmielewski Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Discovery has scheduled a special shareholders meeting for March 11 to ratify its proposal to acquire WarnerMedia, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.

A virtual meeting will be held for shareholders to approve the $43 billion acquisition, which earlier this week cleared antitrust review.

