Discovery sets special shareholder meeting for March 11 to consider WarnerMedia deal -filing

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Discovery DISCA.O has scheduled a special shareholders meeting for March 11 to ratify its proposal to acquire WarnerMedia, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.

A virtual meeting will be held for shareholders to approve the $43 billion acquisition, which earlier this week cleared antitrust review.

(Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski Editing by Chris Reese)

