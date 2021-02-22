Discovery sees 12 mln paid streaming subscribers by Feb-end

US Markets
Discovery Inc said on Monday it expects to have 12 million global paid streaming subscribers by the end of this month, as coronavirus-led restrictions kept people home and fueled streaming subscriber growth.

Launched in January, discovery+ houses 55,000 episodes from channels in the Discovery portfolio, which includes HGTV, Food Network and Animal Planet.

Discovery+ has already launched in India, the UK and Ireland and will eventually be available in 25 countries.

