Discovery sees 12 mln paid streaming subscribers by Feb-end

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Discovery Inc DISCA.O said on Monday it expects to have 12 million global paid streaming subscribers by the end of this month, as coronavirus-led restrictions kept people home and fueled streaming subscriber growth.

Launched in January, discovery+ houses 55,000 episodes from channels in the Discovery portfolio, which includes HGTV, Food Network and Animal Planet.

Discovery+ has already launched in India, the UK and Ireland and will eventually be available in 25 countries.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta and Helen Coster, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.