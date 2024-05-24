News & Insights

Discovery Lithium Launches $1M Financing Effort

May 24, 2024 — 03:37 pm EDT

ISM Resources Corp (TSE:DCLI) has released an update.

Discovery Lithium Inc., a Canadian exploration company, has announced a non-brokered private placement aiming to raise up to $1 million by issuing units at $0.15 each, with added share purchase warrants. This initiative is intended for general corporate purposes and necessitates regulatory approvals. The company is actively engaged in lithium discovery in North America and also operates gold and joint venture projects.

