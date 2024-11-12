News & Insights

Discovery Lithium Announces $1M Private Placement

November 12, 2024 — 07:11 pm EST

ISM Resources Corp (TSE:DCLI) has released an update.

Discovery Lithium Inc. has announced a private placement to raise up to $1 million by issuing 10 million units at $0.10 each, with funds earmarked for working capital and exploration. Each unit consists of one common share and one warrant, exercisable at $0.15 for two years. The offering is subject to regulatory conditions and includes a statutory hold period.

