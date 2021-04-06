Discovery, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DISC.A) 35% Share Price Plunge Could Signal Some Risk

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISC.A) shares have retraced a considerable 35% in the last month, reversing a fair amount of their solid recent performance. The good news is that in the last year, the stock has shone bright like a diamond, gaining 112%.

Even after such a large drop in price, it's still not a stretch to say that Discovery's price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 23x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" compared to the market in the United States, where the median P/E ratio is around 22x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/E without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

Discovery hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to strengthen positively, which has kept the P/E from falling. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a relatively elevated price for a company with this sort of growth profile.

NasdaqGS:DISC.A Price Based on Past Earnings April 6th 2021

How Is Discovery's Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the market for P/E ratios like Discovery's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 37% decrease to the company's bottom line. Unfortunately, that's brought it right back to where it started three years ago with EPS growth being virtually non-existent overall during that time. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 9.8% each year over the next three years. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 15% per year growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's curious that Discovery's P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are less bearish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. Maintaining these prices will be difficult to achieve as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh down the shares eventually.

The Final Word

With its share price falling into a hole, the P/E for Discovery looks quite average now. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Discovery currently trades on a higher than expected P/E since its forecast growth is lower than the wider market. When we see a weak earnings outlook with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the moderate P/E lower. This places shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 4 warning signs for Discovery (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you need to be mindful of.

