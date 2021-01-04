Markets
DISCA

Discovery, Inc. & Vodafone Enter Multi-platform Agreement; Deal Covers 12 European Markets

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Discovery, Inc. and Vodafone have signed a long-term, multi-platform agreement in Europe. Under the partnership, Vodafone's TV and mobile customers in the UK, Germany, Turkey, Italy, Spain, Romania, Portugal, Greece, Czech Republic, Hungary, Ireland and Iceland will be able to watch content from Discovery's brands, the BBC's natural history collection, plus Eurosport's premium sports offering, all in one place.

The partnership also gives Discovery access to roughly 100 million Vodafone TV, Fixed Broadband and Mobile-subscribers across Europe to which discovery+ can be made available for a promotional period. discovery+ is the real-life entertainment streaming service that aggregates Discovery's brands and content around the globe. The rollout in 12 markets is planned during the course of 2021 and 2022.

Discovery noted that its linear channels will continue to be available to Vodafone customers on TV in Germany, Italy, Spain, Romania, Portugal, Greece, Czech Republic, Hungary, Ireland and Iceland.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DISCA DISCK VOD

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular