Discovery, Inc. Q2 Income Retreats

(RTTNews) - Discovery, Inc. (DISCK) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $271 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $947 million, or $1.33 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.8% to $2.54 billion from $2.88 billion last year.

Discovery, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $271 Mln. vs. $947 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.40 vs. $1.33 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.70 -Revenue (Q2): $2.54 Bln vs. $2.88 Bln last year.

