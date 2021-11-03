Markets
Discovery, Inc. Profit Declines In Q3

(RTTNews) - Discovery, Inc. (DISCK) revealed earnings for third quarter that fell from last year.

The company's profit totaled $156 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $300 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.0% to $3.15 billion from $2.56 billion last year.

Discovery, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $156 Mln. vs. $300 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.24 vs. $0.44 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.15 Bln vs. $2.56 Bln last year.

