Discovery, Inc. Profit Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - Discovery, Inc. (DISCK) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $476 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $269 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.1% to $2.87 billion from $2.81 billion last year.

Discovery, Inc. earnings at a glance:

