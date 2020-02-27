Markets
DISCA

Discovery, Inc. Profit Climbs In Q4

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Discovery, Inc. (DISCK) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $476 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $269 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.1% to $2.87 billion from $2.81 billion last year.

Discovery, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $476 Mln. vs. $269 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.67 vs. $0.38 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $2.87 Bln vs. $2.81 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DISCA DISCK

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular