Discovery, Inc. Just Missed Earnings - But Analysts Have Updated Their Models

The first-quarter results for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISC.A) were released last week, making it a good time to revisit its performance. It looks like a pretty bad result, all things considered. Although revenues of US$2.8b were in line with analyst predictions, statutory earnings fell badly short, missing estimates by 30% to hit US$0.21 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:DISC.A Earnings and Revenue Growth April 30th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Discovery's 19 analysts is for revenues of US$11.9b in 2021, which would reflect a meaningful 11% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to grow 20% to US$1.57. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$11.9b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.59 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$45.14, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Discovery at US$64.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$26.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The period to the end of 2021 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 14% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 14% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 6.6% annually. So it's pretty clear that Discovery is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Discovery analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

