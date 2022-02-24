Discovery, Inc. Bottom Line Retreats In Q4

(RTTNews) - Discovery, Inc. (DISCK) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $38 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $271 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.4% to $3.19 billion from $2.89 billion last year.

Discovery, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $38 Mln. vs. $271 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.08 vs. $0.42 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $3.19 Bln vs. $2.89 Bln last year.

