Discovery Inc - Class A Shares Close the Day 16.9% Higher - Daily Wrap

Discovery Inc - Class A (DISCA) shares closed today 16.9% higher than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently up 27.7% year-to-date, down 12.6% over the past 12 months, and up 9.4% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.0%, and the S&P 500 fell 0.4%.
Trading Activity
- Shares traded as high as $31.18 and as low as $23.84 this week.
- Shares closed 61.5% below its 52-week high and 38.8% above its 52-week low.
- Trading volume this week was 48.6% lower than the 10-day average and 14.5% lower than the 30-day average.
- Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 0.2.
Technical Indicators
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was above 70, indicating it may be overbought.
- MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.
- The stock closed above its Bollinger band, indicating it may be overbought.
- The stock closed at 11.9% higher than its 5-day moving average, 23.4% higher than its 20-day moving average, and 18.4% higher than its 90-day moving average.
Market Comparative Performance
- The company's share price beats the S&P 500 Index today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
- The company's share price beats the Dow Jones Industrial Average today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
- The company share price beats the performance of its peers in the Communication Services industry sector today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5 year basis
Per Group Comparative Performance
- The company's stock price performance year-to-date beats the peer average by 812.2%
- The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months lags the peer average by -413.8%
- The company's price-to-earnings ratio, which relates a company's share price to its earnings per share, is -23.2% lower than the average peer.
This story was produced by the Kwhen Automated News Generator. For more articles like this, please visit us at finance.kwhen.com. Write to editors@kwhen.com. © 2020 Kwhen Inc.
