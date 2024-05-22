News & Insights

Discovery Harbour Shareholders Approve New Incentive Plans

May 22, 2024 — 05:10 pm EDT

Discovery Harbour Resources (TSE:DHR) has released an update.

Discovery Harbour Resources Corp. successfully concluded its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with shareholders electing a Board of Directors and reappointing auditors. The meeting also saw the approval of a new restricted share unit plan and the continuation of the existing Share Option Plan, aimed at incentivizing the company’s key personnel through equity participation.

