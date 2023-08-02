Discovery (FRA:D3H) Price Target Increased by 8.18% to 9.50

The average one-year price target for Discovery (FRA:D3H) has been revised to 9.50 / share. This is an increase of 8.18% from the prior estimate of 8.78 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.89 to a high of 10.83 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.22% from the latest reported closing price of 7.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 144 funds or institutions reporting positions in Discovery. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 3.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to D3H is 0.37%, a decrease of 3.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.62% to 115,969K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 15,408K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 15,142K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,247K shares, representing an increase of 52.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in D3H by 131.68% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,248K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,374K shares, representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in D3H by 1.04% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,925K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,971K shares, representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in D3H by 1.63% over the last quarter.

MEMAX - MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund A holds 6,810K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,365K shares, representing an increase of 6.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in D3H by 16.59% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

