Discovery (DISCA) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Discovery DISCA is set to report first-quarter 2020 results on May 6.



For the quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has been steady at 89 cents per share over the past 30 days. The figure indicates 2.3% growth from the year-ago reported figure.



The consensus mark for revenues, pegged at $2.75 billion, implies a 1.6% rise from the year-ago reported figure.



Notably, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, missing the same in the rest, the average positive surprise being 4.8%.



Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.



Factors to Consider



Discovery’s first-quarter 2020 results are expected to have benefited from a strong content portfolio. Viewership is expected to have increased as more and more people stayed at home due to the coronavirus-led lockdowns and shelter-in-place guidelines.



The company is likely to have gained traction from the growing popularity of Food Network. Further, the increasing availability of its content across linear, digital over-the-top platforms like Hulu and Sling TV is expected to have improved traffic.



International revenues are also likely to have got a boost from the U.K. TV Lifestyle business. Additionally, the company’s solid presence in Europe, courtesy of TVN in Poland, Dplay in the Nordics and Joyn in Germany (Discovery’s joint venture with ProSieben), is expected to have aided viewership in the region.



However, lower ad demand and spending due to the coronavirus outbreak is expected to have hurt Discovery’s top-line growth in to-be-reported quarter. The company generates more than 55% of its revenues from advertising. Moreover, cancellation of sporting events globally due to the pandemic is expected to have deterred growth.



Moreover, the bottom-line performance is likely to have reflected in incremental spending on direct-to-consumer initiatives and International growth efforts during the quarter. Also, intensifying competition in the Pay-TV market is expected to have a bearing on the company’s first-quarter results.



What Our Model Says



Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Discovery has an Earnings ESP of +1.24% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Other Stocks to Consider



Here are some other companies worth considering as per our model, these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle:



Etsy ETSY has an Earnings ESP of +8.17% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shopify SHOP has an Earnings ESP of +5.44% and is #2 Ranked.



ANSYS ANSS has an Earnings ESP of +2.14% and a Zacks Rank of 3.





