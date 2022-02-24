Discovery (DISCA) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Discovery DISCA reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of 8 cents per share, which declined 81% year over year.



Revenues increased 10.4% year over year to $3.187 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.8%.



The consensus mark for earnings was pegged at 89 cents per share.

Top-Line Details

Advertising revenues increased 6.4% year over year to $1.71 billion. Distribution revenues increased 10.9% year over year to $1.35 billion. Other revenues were $130 million compared with $65 million reported in the year-ago quarter.



U.S. Networks (63.5% of revenues) revenues increased 13.9% on a year-over-year basis to $2.03 billion. Advertising revenues increased 4.8%, while distribution revenues rose 17.3%.



Subscribers of Discovery’s fully-distributed networks were 4% lower on a year-over-year basis. Total portfolio subscribers declined 5% year over year.



International Networks revenues (36.5% of revenues) increased 5.3% year over year to $1.16 billion. Advertising revenues and distribution revenues were up 9.6% and 2%, respectively.



Discovery ended the fourth quarter with 22 million paying direct-to-consumer subscribers.

Operating Details

In the fourth quarter, selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses surged 32.1% from the year-ago quarter’s levels to $1.069 billion.



Adjusted operating income before depreciation & amortization (“OIBDA”) declined 13.5% from the year-ago quarter’s levels to $1.137 billion.



U.S. Networks adjusted OIBDA increased 16.7% from the year-ago quarter’s levels to $1.104 billion. However, International Networks’ adjusted OIBDA rose 5.6% year over year to $207 million.



GAAP operating income increased 4.1% year over year to $508 million.

Balance Sheet

As of Dec 31, 2021, cash & cash equivalents were $3.91 billion compared with $3.12 billion as of Sep 30, 2021.

