Discovery (DISCA) Q3 Earnings Up Y/Y, Revenues Miss Estimates

Discovery DISCA reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of 24 cents per share, which decreased 54.5% year over year.



Revenues increased 23% year over year to $3.150 billion but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.3%.



The consensus mark for earnings was pegged at 40 cents per share.

Top-Line Details

Advertising revenues increased 11.6% year over year to $1.46 billion. Distribution revenues increased 15% year over year to $1.38 billion. Other revenues were $313 million compared with $56 million reported in the year-ago quarter.



U.S. Networks (59% of revenues) revenues increased 12% on a year-over-year basis to $1.86 billion. Advertising revenues increased 5.3% while distribution revenues grew 20.8%.



Subscribers of Discovery’s fully distributed networks were 2% lower on a year-over-year basis. Total portfolio subscribers declined 4% year over year.



International Networks revenues (41.1% of revenues) surged 43.6% year over year to $1.30 billion. Advertising revenues and distribution revenues were up 27.9% and 7%, respectively.



Discovery ended the third quarter with 20 million paying direct-to-consumer subscribers.

Operating Details

In the third quarter, selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses surged 49.1% from the year-ago quarter to $944 million.



Adjusted operating income before depreciation & amortization (“OIBDA”) decreased 23.9% from the year-ago quarter to $726 million.



U.S. Networks adjusted OIBDA increased 1.3% from the year-ago quarter to $963 million. However, International Networks’ adjusted OIBDA loss was $79 million.



GAAP operating income declined 38% year over year to $329 million.

Balance Sheet

As of Sep 30, 2021, cash & cash equivalents were $3.12 billion compared with $2.8 billion as of Jun 30, 2021.

