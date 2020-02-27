Markets
Discovery Communications Q4 19 Earnings Conference Call At 8:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCA) will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET on Feb. 27, 2020, to discuss Q4 19 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://corporate.discovery.com/

To listen to the call, dial 844-452-2811 (US) or 574-990-9832 (International) with passcode: DISCA.

For a replay call, dial 855-859-2056 (US) or 404-537-3406 (International), Passcode: 3726439.

