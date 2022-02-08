Discovery Communications (DISCA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Discovery Communications (DISCA) closed the most recent trading day at $28.21, moving -0.46% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.84% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet had lost 0.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 6.46%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.03%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Discovery Communications as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 24, 2022. On that day, Discovery Communications is projected to report earnings of $0.89 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 17.11%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.13 billion, up 8.43% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Discovery Communications. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.97% lower. Discovery Communications is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Discovery Communications currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.43. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.18.

Also, we should mention that DISCA has a PEG ratio of 0.84. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Broadcast Radio and Television industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.52 as of yesterday's close.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

