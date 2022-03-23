Discovery Communications (DISCA) Stock Moves -0.93%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Discovery Communications (DISCA) closed at $26.62, marking a -0.93% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet had lost 4.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 0.38%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.04%.

Discovery Communications will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Discovery Communications to post earnings of $0.57 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 171.43%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.16 billion, up 13.08% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.69 per share and revenue of $12.51 billion. These totals would mark changes of +67.08% and +2.6%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Discovery Communications. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 11.12% lower. Discovery Communications is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Discovery Communications currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10, so we one might conclude that Discovery Communications is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

We can also see that DISCA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.29. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Broadcast Radio and Television industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.41 as of yesterday's close.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DISCA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

