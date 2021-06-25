Discovery Communications (DISCA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Discovery Communications (DISCA) closed at $30.86, marking a +1.78% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet had lost 6.77% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 1.42%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.74%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DISCA as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, DISCA is projected to report earnings of $0.61 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 20.78%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.97 billion, up 16.77% from the year-ago period.

DISCA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.95 per share and revenue of $12.1 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -39.06% and +13.43%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DISCA. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. DISCA is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, DISCA is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.53. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.66, which means DISCA is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that DISCA has a PEG ratio of 1.46 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. DISCA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.5 as of yesterday's close.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

