Discovery Communications (DISCA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Discovery Communications (DISCA) closed at $27.69, marking a +1.91% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.94% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.55%.

Coming into today, shares of the operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet had gained 1.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 7.37%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.63%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Discovery Communications as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Discovery Communications to post earnings of $0.89 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 17.11%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.13 billion, up 8.29% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Discovery Communications. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.41% lower. Discovery Communications is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Discovery Communications's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.99. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.86, which means Discovery Communications is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that DISCA has a PEG ratio of 0.81 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. DISCA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.58 as of yesterday's close.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

