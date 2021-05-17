Discovery Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for DISCA

In trading on Monday, shares of Discovery Inc (Symbol: DISCA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.93, changing hands as low as $33.43 per share. Discovery Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DISCA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DISCA's low point in its 52 week range is $19.07 per share, with $78.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.85. The DISCA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

