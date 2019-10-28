Discover trends on the rise before your competitors with IPO Pro’s IPO Pipeline

New spaces within the IPO landscape pop up all the time, and identifying those spaces before your competitors jump in can be a challenge. Monitoring these market trends is a full time job, but IPO Pro’s IPO Pipeline can help put your team at the forefront of these opportunities.



With the IPO Pipeline, IPO Pro clients can discover industries on the rise and identify promising investment trends beyond what you might have to dig through the news to find. By tapping into the IPO Pipeline of all U.S. IPO filings, you’ll gain insights into which spaces are developing and which industries are on the rise – from Chinese education to plant-based meat companies.







These emerging spaces are constantly changing, and are easy to miss if you have to stay on-top of filings on your own. When trying to identify new investment spaces, weeding through the Edgar filings can take up your valuable time and effort. The IPO Pipeline feature promotes discovery, and gives IPO Pro customers an advantage by providing actionable context on accelerating companies.



Stay on top of changes as the IPO market shifts.



Once you’ve identified emerging companies that are relevant to your firm’s strategies and goals, track them in IPO Pro to stay attuned to developments for that deal and others. To make sure you don’t miss a deal, users can take advantage of IPO Filing Alerts.



Be the first to know when companies file to go public and enter the U.S. IPO Pipeline. IPO Pro customers never have to miss an important development or feel uninformed about the new entrants to the IPO market.



Use insights from the IPO Pro U.S. IPO Pipeline to fuel action.







Dig deeper into the U.S. IPO Pipeline by drilling down to deals of interest. The profiles on IPO Pro allow users to get a quick, easy to scan view of every company that files by surfacing key metrics from the filings, timely news coverage and supporting data.



With access to critical insights – including trend information like the number of companies going public in an emerging industry by year, and deals broken out by location, VC/PE backing or Legal/Accounting backings – IPO Pro clients can be more confident in pursuing and securing opportunities in the market’s growing spaces.



Ready to discover IPO Pro’s IPO Pipeline?



Start a Free Trial of IPO Pro

The article Discover trends on the rise before your competitors with IPO Pro’s IPO Pipeline originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.