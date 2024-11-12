Discover put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Discover (DFS) with 3,304 puts trading, or 1.9x expected. Most active are Nov-24 167.5 puts and Nov-24 145 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 2,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 7.98, while ATM IV is up over 1 point on the day. Earnings are expected on January 15th.
