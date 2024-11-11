Discover put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Discover (DFS) with 2,265 puts trading, or 1.1x expected. Most active are Nov-24 167.5 puts and Nov-24 145 calls, with total volume in those strikes near 1,700 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 1.97, while ATM IV is up over 2 points on the day. Earnings are expected on January 15th.

