Discover put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Discover (DFS) with 2,176 puts trading, or 1.1x expected. Most active are Nov-24 145 puts and Mar-25 140 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 1,600 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 10.31, while ATM IV is up over 1 point on the day. Earnings are expected on January 15th.
