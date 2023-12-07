Discover Is Selling Its Student Loan Portfolio—Here Are Some Alternatives

Discover Financial Services is getting out of the student loan business. It has announced that it’s exploring the sale of its student loan portfolio as it pursues “strategic alternatives” to the student loan business.

The company will no longer accept student loan applications after February 1, 2024. For now, there will be no impact on current student loan borrowers or their payments, according to Discover.

Current Discover student loans will be transferred to a third-party provider for servicing. The company hasn’t announced a deadline for completing a sale.

If you were considering Discover Financial Services for your private student loan needs, it may be time to look at some alternative options.

What Does Discover Student Loans Offer?

Discover offers private student loans for undergraduates, graduates, post-graduates and parents. The company also has consolidation loans for borrowers looking to lower their interest rates.

Fixed interest rates range from 5.24% to 15.99%, while variable interest rates range from 6.62% to 17.49%. Loan amounts start at $1,000 for 15-year terms with no prepayment or late fees. An interest rate discount is also available to borrowers who make interest-only payments.

Discover has several repayment options for borrowers experiencing economic hardship, including a 12-month forbearance option, a three-month suspension of payments for newer borrowers and six months of reduced payments following the suspension period.

Alternative Options To Consider

If you are looking for a private student loan to fund your education, Discover Student Loans won’t be available after January 2024. However, there are several options available with other lenders if you’re looking for a new student loan or ways to reduce your current Discover student loan interest rate and payments.

Refinancing Student Loans

You can consolidate and refinance your student loans through a different lender to lower your monthly payments with a new interest rate and better terms.

Once you’re approved, your new lender will pay your remaining balance and give you a new private loan with a new interest rate and terms. Refinancing your student loan can lower your interest rate, monthly payments and overall debt. A longer repayment period could also lower your monthly payments by spreading them out across a longer loan term.

To refinance your Discover student loans, you’ll need a good or excellent credit score or a suitable co-signer. Once you confirm your eligibility, review and compare multiple lenders to select the best option.

Other Private Student Loan Lenders

Banks, credit unions, online lenders and other institutions typically offer private student loans. Lenders can establish their own interest rates and terms independent of federal standards. You can also receive specialized loans for specific programs, including:

Lenders will often require you to submit a credit check to qualify for most student loans. As such, undergraduate students may need a co-signer to qualify for most private student loans.

