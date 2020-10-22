Discover Financial's (DFS) Q3 Earnings Beat, Increase Y/Y

Discover Financial Services DFS reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $2.45 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.63 by 50.3%. Moreover, the bottom line improved 3.8% year over year owing to return in sales growth during September. The company witnessed a strong credit performance across all loan products as well.

Operational Update

In the reported quarter, the company’s revenues — net of interest expenses — dropped 6% year over year to $2.7 billion due to lower Discount and Interchange revenue, net, loan fee income and other income. However, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.7%.



Total loans declined 4% year over year to $88.7 billion.



Interest expenses of $416 million decreased 34.8% year over year.



Total operating expenses dropped 9.2% to $1 billion due to lower marketing and business development cost, professional fees and other expenses.

Segmental Update



Direct Banking Segment

This segment’s pre-tax income came in at $917 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s pre-tax income of $943 million. This was due to lower net interest income.



Total loans dipped 4% year over year to $88.7 billion. Credit card loans fell 6% to $69.7 billion.



Personal loans were down 5% while private student loans inched up 3%, both on a year-over-year basis. Net interest income declined 6% year over year, backed by an unfavorble net impact from lower market rates and reduced average receivables.



Net interest margin was 10.19%, down 24 basis points from the year-ago quarter.

Payment Services Segment

Payment Services pre-tax income was $42 million in the quarter under review, down 17.6% from the year-earlier period due to lower PULSE and Network Partners revenues.



Payment Services volume was up 11% from the prior-year period.



PULSE dollar volume expanded 16% year over year, fuelled by higher average spend per transaction related to the pandemic and the impact of stimulus funds available to consumers.



Diners Club volume contracted 30.4% from the year-earlier quarter.



Network Partners volume expanded 34%, backed by AribaPay.

Strong Financial Position

Discover Financial had total assets worth $124.3 billion as of Sep 30, 2020, up 12.2% year over year.



Total liabilities as of Sep 30, 2020 were $114 billion, up 15.2% year over year.



Total equity was $10.2 billion on Sep 30, 2020, down 12.5% year over year.

Share Repurchase Update

It suspended the buyback program in March due to the current economic environment.



Shares of common stock outstanding were flat with the previous quarter’s level.

