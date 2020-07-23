Discover Financial's (DFS) Q2 Earnings Miss, Tumble Y/Y

Discover Financial Services DFS incurred second-quarter 2020 adjusted loss of $1.20 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was of earnings of 5 cents per share. Moreover, the bottom line came against the year-ago quarter’s adjusted earnings of $2.32 per share. The results include a $1.3-billion addition to the allowance for credit losses. This underperformance was due to weak segmental performances.

Operational Update

In the reported quarter, the company’s revenues — net of interest expenses — declined 7% year over year to $2.6 billion due to lower discount and interchange revenues as well as loan fee income. However, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1%.



Total loans dipped 1% year over year to $88.9 billion.



Interest expenses of $482 million decreased 25.3% year over year.



Total operating expenses slid 0.1% to $1.08 billion on the back of lower marketing and business development costs.

Segmental Update



Direct Banking Segment



This segment’s pre-tax loss of $484 million came against the year-ago quarter’s pre-tax income of $941 million. This was due to hike in provision for credit losses as well as weak net interest income.



Total loans slipped 1% year over year to $88.9 billion. Credit card loans declined 3% to $70.2 billion.



Personal loans decreased 1% while private student loans rose 4%, both on a year-over-year basis. Private student loans excluding purchased student loans also shot up 9% year over year.



Net interest income decreased 6% year over year, backed by net interest margin compression.



Net interest margin was 9.81%, down 66 basis points from the year-ago quarter.

Payment Services Segment

Payment Services pre-tax income was $23 million in the quarter under review, down 50% from the year-earlier period.



Payment Services volume was up 4% from the prior-year period.



PULSE dollar volume expanded 12% year over year, aided by higher average expense per transaction in response to the prevalent COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of stimulus funds accessible to customers and a spurt in e-commerce transactions.



Diners Club volume contracted 48.8% from the year-earlier quarter.



Network Partners volume grew 22%, backed by AribaPay.

Strong Financial Position



Discover Financial had total assets worth $113.7 billion as of Jun 30, 2020, up 2.8% year over year.



Total liabilities as of Jun 30, 2020 were $104.1 billion, up 5% year over year.



Total equity was $9.6 billion on Jun 30, 2020, down 16.1% year over year.

Share Repurchase Update

In response to the coronavirus outbreak, the company suspended its share buyback plan.

