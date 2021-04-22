Discover Financial's (DFS) Q1 Earnings Beat, Improve Y/Y

Discover Financial Services DFS reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $5.04 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.88 by a whopping 75%. Moreover, the bottom line rebounded from the year-ago quarter’s loss of 25 cents per share. The results were driven by a solid credit performance, impressive growth in sales and execution on operating and funding costs.



This upside can also be attributed to a solid performance by its Direct Banking business.

Operational Update

In the reported quarter, the company’s revenues — net of interest expenses — dipped 3.2% year over year to $2.8 billion.



However, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.3% on the back of its Direct Banking business. Total loans declined 7% year over year to $86.3 billion.



Interest expenses of $316 million decreased 45.9% year over year.



Total operating expenses decreased 6.7% to $1 billion, driven by lower market and business development costs, information processing, and communication and professional fees.

Segmental Update



Direct Banking Segment

This segment’s pre-tax income came in at $2 billion against the year-ago quarter’s loss of $161 million. This is attributable to a decline in provision for credit losses and reduced operating expenses. However, the same was partly offset by lower revenue net of interest expenses.



Total loans dropped 7% year over year to $86.3 billion. Credit card loans fell 9% to $67.3 billion.



Personal loans were down 9% while private student loans inched up 2%, both on a year-over-year basis. Net interest income slipped 3% year over year due to lower average receivables.



Net interest margin was 10.75%, up 54 basis points from the year-ago quarter.

Payment Services Segment

Payment Services pre-tax income was $52 million in the quarter under review, down 37.3% from the year-earlier period due to the sale of an equity investment in the prior year.



Payment Services volume was up 19% from the prior-year period.



PULSE dollar volume expanded 23% year over year, aided by stimulus funds distributed in January and March 2021 as well as higher average spend per transaction, driven by the pandemic.



Diners Club volume contracted 24% from the year-earlier quarter due to the COVID-19 impact.



Network Partners volume rose 38%, backed by AribaPay.

Strong Financial Position

Discover Financial’s total assets were worth $113.8 billion as of Mar 31, 2021, up 1.1% year over year.



Total liabilities as of Mar 31, 2021 were $101.7 billion, down 1.2% year over year.



Total equity was $12.1 billion on Mar 31, 2021, up 25.8% year over year.

Share Repurchase Update

In the first quarter, the company bought back shares worth $119 million.

Shares of common stock outstanding dipped 0.2% from the previous quarter.

