News & Insights

US Markets
DFS

Discover Financial stock surges after Capital One strikes $35.3 bln buyout deal

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

February 20, 2024 — 05:18 am EST

Written by Manya Saini and Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Shares of Discover Financial DFS.N rose 11% before the bell on Tuesday, after consumer bank Capital One Financial COF.N said it would buy the credit lender in an all-stock transaction valued at $35.3 billion.

Discover's stock was last trading at $122.92, compared to Capital One's per-share offer price of $138.24, and is on course to open at its highest in nearly two years if current gains hold. The rally was also set to add over $3 billion to Discover's market capitalization.

The deal is the biggest ever in the credit card sector globally, narrowly coming ahead of Bank of America's BAC.N $35.19 billion acquisition of MBNA Corp in 2005, according to data from Dealogic.

Analysts struck a cautious tone about the antitrust scrutiny the deal is expected to face.

The combined company will create the number 1 player in the highly concentrated credit card industry, where the top 10 already hold roughly 90% of the market share, adding to increased regulatory scrutiny, analysts at J.P. Morgan said.

"Regulators are likely to pick carefully through this deal given that Capital One and Discover are two of the largest credit card companies in the U.S.," Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, told Reuters.

"However, given the vast savings in operational costs expected, with synergies of $1.5 billion expected in 2027, Capital One believes complex regulatory hurdles are worth being navigated to deliver significant returns," Streeter added.

Capital One's shares fell 5.7% in premarket hours.

(Reporting by Manya Saini and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DFS
COF
BAC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.