News & Insights

Markets
DFS

Discover Financial Slips After Reporting Lower Q2 Profit

July 20, 2023 — 10:16 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Discover Financial Services (DFS) shares are sliding more than 15 percent on Thursday morning trade after reporting an 18 percent decline in earnings for the second quarter.

The digital banking and payment services company's quarterly earnings were $901 million or $3.54 per share compared to $1.103 billion or $3.93 per share last year.

Currently, shares are at $104.11, down 14.61 percent from the previous close of $121.85 on a volume of 2,682,805.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DFS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.