Discover Financial Slips After Reporting Lower Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Discover Financial Services (DFS) shares are sliding more than 15 percent on Thursday morning trade after reporting an 18 percent decline in earnings for the second quarter.

The digital banking and payment services company's quarterly earnings were $901 million or $3.54 per share compared to $1.103 billion or $3.93 per share last year.

Currently, shares are at $104.11, down 14.61 percent from the previous close of $121.85 on a volume of 2,682,805.

