News & Insights

US Markets
DFS

Discover Financial shares sink after profit miss, buyback pause

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

July 19, 2023 — 05:49 pm EDT

Written by Sinéad Carew for Reuters ->

By Sinéad Carew

July 19 (Reuters) - Shares in Discover Financial Services DFS.N tumbled more than 13% in after-hours trading on Wednesday after its quarterly earnings fell short of expectations and it announced a share repurchase pause as it investigates incorrect classification of credit card accounts from around mid-2007.

Discover, a U.S. provider of digital banking and payment services, last traded at $105.63 after closing the regular session up 15 cents at $121.85.

The company said it decided to pause share repurchases during its internal review. It said that from around mid-2007 it incorrectly classified certain credit card accounts into the highest merchant and merchant acquirer pricing tiers.

It said however that the revenue impact of incorrect card product classification was not material to consolidated financial statements.

For the second quarter the company reported adjusted earnings per share of $3.54 compared with Wall Street expectations for $3.67, according to data gathered by Refinitiv.

It reported revenue, net of interest expense, of $3.88 billion compared with $3.2 billion in the year-ago quarter.

As of June 30, Discover said its financial statements reflect a liability of $365 million within accrued expenses and other liabilities to provide refunds to merchants and merchant acquirers as a result of the card product misclassification.

The company said that given differences in individual merchant agreements and availability of historical data, "it is difficult to determine the final amount of potential refunds at this time."

(Reporting By Sinéad Carew; Editing by Josie Kao)

((sinead.carew@thomsonreuters.com; +13322191897;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DFS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.