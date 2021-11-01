Markets
Discover Financial Services Unveils Its Cashback Bonus Calendar - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Digital banking and payment services company Discover Financial Services (DFS) released its complete 5% Cashback Bonus Calendar for 2022. In addition to Grocery Stores and Gas Stations, the company added Fitness Club & Gym Memberships from January through March, expanded to both in-store and online purchases at Target from April through June, and added Digital Wallets from October through December.

Under Full 5% Cashback Bonus Calendar for 2022, during October - December period, cardmembers will earn 5% back every time they use their Discover it card to make a purchase through Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay or Garmin Pay, regardless of retailer.

