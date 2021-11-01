Discover Financial Services Unveils Its Cashback Bonus Calendar - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Digital banking and payment services company Discover Financial Services (DFS) released its complete 5% Cashback Bonus Calendar for 2022. In addition to Grocery Stores and Gas Stations, the company added Fitness Club & Gym Memberships from January through March, expanded to both in-store and online purchases at Target from April through June, and added Digital Wallets from October through December.

Under Full 5% Cashback Bonus Calendar for 2022, during October - December period, cardmembers will earn 5% back every time they use their Discover it card to make a purchase through Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay or Garmin Pay, regardless of retailer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.